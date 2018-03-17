Recalls this week: power banks, baby pacifiers

Several versions of battery-charging power banks sold through Amazon are being recalled because they can overheat and ignite. Other recalled consumer products include baby pacifiers, spas and bicycle disc brakes.

Here's a more detailed look:

PORTABLE POWER BANKS

DETAILS: Six versions of AmazonBasics' portable lithium-ion battery chargers/power banks: 16,100 mAh; 10,000 mAh; 5,600 mAh; 2,000 mAh with micro USB cable; 3,000 mAh and 3,000 mAh with USB micro cable. The rubberized or metallic power banks are black and rectangular. They measure about 3 inches long by 1.4 inch high by 0.9 inch wide. The power banks were sold with or without a USB charger cable and a carrying pouch. The AmazonBasics logo is printed on the front of the unit. Product ID number B00LRK8EVO, B00LRK8HJ8, B00LRK8I7O, B00LRK8IV0, B00LRK8JDC or B00ZQ4JQAA is printed on the back of the unit. They were sold at Amazon.com, Amazon Bookstores and Amazon Pop-Up Stores from December 2014 through July 2017.

WHY: The power bank's battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: 53 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., including one report of chemical burns due to contact with battery acid and four reports of property damage, including fire and smoke damage.

HOW MANY: About 260,000.

FOR MORE: Call Amazon at 855-215-5134 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday or visit https://amazonpowerbank.expertinquiry.com/ to register the product and receive a full refund.

BABY PACIFIERS

DETAILS: This recall involves Dr. Brown's Lovey pacifier & teether holders. The holders were sold in eight styles: Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition), Frog (Special Holiday Edition), Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition), Deer and Bunny. Only holders with the following lot codes are included in this recall: RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917. The lot codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder. Consumers can confirm lot codes included in the recall at www.drbrownsbaby.com/recall-lovey . They were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys 'R Us/Babies 'R Us, Wal-Mart and various stores nationwide and at Amazon.com from August 2015 to March 2018.

WHY: The snap can detach from the pacifier's ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children.

INCIDENTS: 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching. No injuries have reported.

HOW MANY: About 590,000 in the U.S. and about 10,500 were sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Handi-Craft at 833-224-7674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit http://www.drbrownsbaby.com/ and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page.

SPAS

DETAILS: MAAX Spas hot tubs and swim spas containing a Delta UV generator. The generator is used to sanitize the water and plumbing inside the hot tub or swim spa. The generator's model number is EA-4H-5. The model numbers for the hot tubs and swim spas are: 461; 470; 471; 472; 480; 481; 482; 780; 781; 5200; 5300; 5400; 5600; 7000; 7500; 8000; 8500; 9000; DT6; ENV; ES; ESX; GRD; LT6; MON; MT6; NUG; PRS; RB4; RL4; RS1; RS2; XB4; XL4; XSD; XSL; XSP; and XSR. The model name is the first three or four digits of the hot tub or swim spa serial number, and is engraved into a silver plate on the lower-right or lower-left corner of the front side of the hot tub or swim spa. They were sold at independent hot tub and swim spa retailers nationwide from January 2012 through July 2015.

WHY: The UV generator inside the hot tub and swim spa can ignite while in use, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: Six reports of generators in the affected hot tubs and swim spas igniting and causing damage to the generators and surrounding hot tub or swim spa components. There have been no reports of injuries.

HOW MANY: About 550 in the U.S and 630 were sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call MAAX Spas at 800-413-2704 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, send email to duvrepair@maaxspas.com or visit www.maaxspas.com or www.deltaUVrepair.com .

BICYCLE DISC BRAKE PADS

DETAILS: SwissStop EXOTherm cycling disc brake pads sold separately as aftermarket spare parts. Disc pads models being recaled include SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 25, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 30, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 26, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 31, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 27, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 32, SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 28, and SwissStop EXOTherm Disc 34. The model numbers are listed on the product's original packaging. The recalled disc brake pads were sold for certain bicycle brake systems. A full list of these brake systems can be viewed on the firm's site at: http://www.swissstop.ch/brakepads/discbrakes/ . They were sold at various cycling shops nationwide from October 2015 through June 2017.

WHY: The brake pads can separate from the backplate, posing a fall hazard to the user.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of the brake pads separating from the backplate. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 750.

FOR MORE: Call Helvetia Sports at 866-358-5218 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to steve@helvetiasports.com or visit www.helvetiasports.com .

ELECTRIC WAGONS

DETAILS: Radio Flyer's eWagon children's battery-operated electric wagons. When force is applied to the wagon's electric handle, the motor activates to power the wagon. The foldable wagon is constructed of red and gray fabric and a steel frame and measures about 41 inches long, 25 inches wide, and 42 inches tall. The wagon has a removable canopy, two seats with seatbelts, four cup holders, a storage pouch, a removable battery and a telescoping handle where the power button is. The Radio Flyer logo is printed on each side of the wagon. Only wagons with model number 3912/3912A are included in the recall. The model number can be found on the handle warning label located near the pivoting joint. They were sold at Toys R Us stores nationwide and at www.radioflyer.com and www.toysrus.com from August 2017 through January 2018.

WHY: Improper wiring can activate the wagon's motor unintentionally, posing an injury hazard.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of the wagon's motor activating unintentionally. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 5,000.

FOR MORE: Call Radio Flyer at 800-621-7613 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.radioflyer.com and click "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

CHILDREN'S TENTS

DETAILS: This recall involves the Playtime Pals Pop-Up Hideaway Hut animal-themed children's tent. The tent has four animal themes: hippo (pink), dog (brown), shark (blue) and tiger (orange). All have a fiberglass rod that springs to deploy the tent to shape and provides the support for the nylon shell. They were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide during November 2017.

WHY: The fiberglass rod that supports the tent can break, splinter and become sharp, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

INCIDENTS: 270 reports of tent rods breaking, including two reports of bruises and lacerations.

HOW MANY: About 84,000.

FOR MORE: Call Jewett Cameron Co. at 800-955-2879 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.jewettcameron.com and click on "Product Recall" banner on the home page.

WI-FI SWITCHES

DETAILS: This recall involves the WiOn Indoor In-wall Wi-Fi Switch. The switch allows a consumer to control and monitor the lights and appliances at home or at the office with a smartphone from anywhere using a smartphone app. The product is designed to be installed into a single-switch outlet and is white in color with the "WiOn" logo in green on the front. Home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com for about $40 and about $80 for a three pack.

WHY: The wi-fi switches can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 24,000 in the U.S. and about 6000 were sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Southwire at 888-770-7156 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT or visit www.wionproducts.com and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page.

BICYCLE HELMETS

DETAILS: Louis Garneau Course Helmets with model number LG1261 printed on the inside. They were sold at authorized bicycle dealers nationwide from December 2015 through January 2018. "Garneau," ''Course" and "LG" are printed on both sides of the recalled helmets. They were sold in matte black and matte fluo yellow. The manufacturer's date and serial number are printed on a sticker inside the helmet. Lot and serial numbers listed in the recall can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Louis-Garneau-Recalls-Bicycle-Helmets-Due-to-Risk-of-Head-Injury .

WHY: The bicycle helmets do not comply with the impact requirements of the federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 650 in the U.S. and 550 were sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Louis Garneau at 800-448-1984 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.garneau.com/us/en/ and click on "Customer Notices" at the bottom of the page.

BATTERY CHARGER/HAND WARMERS

DETAILS: This recall involves Human Creations EnergyFlux and EnergyFlux Slim model battery chargers and hand warmers. They are used to recharge cellphones, tablets and other electronic devices with a USB port. They were sold in eight colors: black, gray, pink, red, orange, green, blue and white. "Human Creations EnergyFlux 4400 mAh" or "Human Creations EnergyFlux Slim 4400 mAh" are printed on the side of the chargers/handwarmers. EnergyFlux 4400mAh measures about 3.5 by 2.3 by 0.97 inches and EnergyFlux Slim 4400mAh measures about 4.2 by 1.7 by 1 inches. They were sold at Amazon.com from October 2015 through February 2016.

WHY: The chargers can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of the recalled battery charger and hand warmer overheating and catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 12,700.

FOR MORE: Call Beanworthy at 877-405-4998 anytime or visit https://efr.beanworthy.com/ .

HEATERS

DETAILS: Envi Wall Heaters sold in white and black and measure about 19 inches by 22 inches by 2 inches. The model numbers are located on the back of the unit, on the bottom left corner. The affected products have the following model numbers: HH1012T, HW1012T, HW1012N, HW1022T, HW1022N, HH1012T-BK. They were sold at www.eheat.com and some specialty retailers from July 2015 through August 2016.

WHY: Improper wire crimping by the manufacturer can cause the unit to overheat, smoke, or melt, posing a burn hazard.

INCIDENTS: 300 reports of overheating involving the Envi heaters. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 35,000 in the U.S. and 700 were sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call eheat at 888-803-0513 from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit http://www.eheat.com and click on "Home Recalls" at the bottom of the page or at www.recallrtr.com/wallheater .