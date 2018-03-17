Former Suge Knight lawyers deny witness-tampering charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two former lawyers for Marion "Suge" Knight have pleaded not guilty to charges that they conspired to pay off witnesses for false testimony in the rap mogul's murder trial.

Matthew Fletcher and Thaddeus Culpepper entered the pleas Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court to counts including conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Fletcher's attorney Mark Geragos said outside court that the men's indictment is a "full frontal assault on those who practice criminal defense."

Culpepper, who was kicked off Knight's case by a judge last week, emphatically denied that he tried to get witnesses to lie.

Knight is awaiting trial for murder and attempted murder after hitting two men with his truck outside a Compton burger stand in 2015. He has pleaded not guilty.