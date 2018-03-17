The Latest: Trump persuades challenger to leave Senate race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on a Senate race in Nevada (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Nevada Republican Danny Tarkanian says he's agreed to drop out of a U.S. Senate race and instead seek a House seat at President Donald Trump's request.

Tarkanian said in a statement Friday that Trump and his advisers reached out to him late Wednesday and asked him to instead run for a House seat he lost in 2016.

Tarkanian says he is confident he would have won the Senate race against incumbent Republican Dean Heller, but said the president feels Republicans need a united ticket in Nevada.

He says he plans to instead run in the state's 3rd Congressional District. That seat is being vacated by Democrat Jacky Rosen, who is running against Heller.

Tarkanian had frequently criticized Heller for failing to strongly support the president's agenda. Heller has criticized the president in the past, but more recently became an ally.

___

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is advocating for Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, suggesting an expected primary opponent should step aside.

Trump says on Twitter Friday: "It would be great for the Republican Party of Nevada, and it's unity if good guy Danny Tarkanian would run for Congress and Dean Heller, who is doing a really good job, could run for Senate unopposed!"

Heller is considered one of the most vulnerable Republicans running for re-election in the Senate this year. Las Vegas Republican Danny Tarkanian plans to challenge Heller in the GOP primary in June.

It appears Trump is suggesting Tarkanian should run for a seat in the House of Representatives.

First-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen has also filed to run for the seat.