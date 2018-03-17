APNewsBreak: US demands proof steel is safe in nuke plant

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The federal government is demanding that the company building a giant nuclear waste treatment plant in Washington state provide records proving that steel used in the nearly $17 billion project meets safety standards.

The U.S. Department of Energy says in a March 6 letter obtained by The Associated Press that records needed to ensure that the structural steel used in the project is safe are either missing or of "indeterminate quality."

It did not contend that the structural steel is defective.

The letter was sent March 6 by the agency's Office of River Protection to Bechtel National Inc. It is building the long-delayed plant to dispose of wastes created in the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons.

Bechtel National has 14 days to provide proof that work should continue.