Actress Yara Shahidi hopes to inspire tiny acts of good

NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Yara Shahidi wants young people to know that little by little, it's possible to make a difference.

The star of Freeform's "Grown-ish" is one of a group of influencers across the globe taking part in a movement called Little x Little.

There are more than 2 billion people worldwide born between the mid-1990s and mid-2000s making up Generation Z.

Little x Little's goal is to inspire as many of those Gen Z'ers as they can to do 2 billion tiny acts of good by 2030, a date set by the United Nations to make the world a better place.

Participants are encouraged to post their own efforts on social media, using the tag #LittlexLittle.