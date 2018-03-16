$20M Democratic ad buy targets 4 states key to redistricting

The Democratic Governors Association says it's spending $20 million on TV ads in four states where governors will play a key role in the next round of congressional redistricting.

The ad buys announced Friday target Michigan, Nevada, Ohio and Wisconsin and will run during the fall campaign season. Voters in those states will be electing governors this November who will have veto power over the new congressional maps drawn by state legislatures after the 2020 census.

All four states currently have Republican governors. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is seeking re-election, but the other GOP incumbents are term-limited.

Republicans control both legislative chambers in Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. Democrats control the full Legislature in Nevada.

Both parties are trying to gain an edge when it comes to redrawing districts.