WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW

NYON, Switzerland — Two-time defending champion Real Madrid will play Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals in a repeat of last season's final. Liverpool was drawn to host Manchester City first in an all-English clash. After all five English clubs advanced from the group stage to the round of 16, only one will now be in the semifinals. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 450 words, photos.

WITH:

— SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW-LIST

SOC--EUROPEAN SOCCER WEEKEND

What to watch in the leading soccer competitions in Europe this weekend, with Bayern Munich able to clinch its record-extending sixth consecutive title with a win at Leipzig on Sunday if results go its way on Saturday. SENT: 970 words, photos.

SOC--2026 WORLD CUP BIDDING

FIFA is struggling to move on from the most tainted chapter in its history, even as it attempts to award another World Cup. With less than three months to go until the host of the 2026 World Cup is decided, FIFA is still assessing allegations of skullduggery around the voting more than seven years ago for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. By Graham Dunbar and Rob Harris. SENT: 1,380 words, photos.

RAC--CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL

CHELTENHAM, England — The Cheltenham Festival wraps up with the Gold Cup, Britain?s most prestigious jumps race, that looks to be wide open this year. If Might Bite wins, Nicky Henderson would become the first trainer to capture the festival's three signature races in the same year — the Champion Hurdle, the Champion Chase and the Gold Cup. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1630 GMT, photos.

GLF--BAY HILL

ORLANDO, Florida — Henrik Stenson had a one-shot lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with Tiger Woods four shots behind. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

RGU--ENGLAND-IRELAND

LONDON — Twickenham was scheduled to stage a fitting finale on Saturday — England and Ireland in a Grand Slam showdown featuring the teams who shared the last four Six Nations. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 760 words, photos.

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE DRAW

NYON, Switzerland — Arsenal has been drawn to play CSKA Moscow in a Europa League quarterfinal likely to have political overtones. SENT: 135 words, photos.

WITH:

— SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE DRAW-LIST

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Levante tries to move away from the relegation zone when it hosts Eibar in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2300 GMT.

SOC--ATLETICO MADRID-LUIS

MADRID — Brazilian left back Filipe Luis has a leg fracture that could stop him going to the World Cup in Russia. SENT: 190 words, photo.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

FREIBURG, Germany — Unbeaten in six games under new coach Tayfun Korkut, Stuttgart visits Freiburg, which is just five points clear of the Bundesliga?s relegation zone with eight games remaining. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Defending champion Monaco hopes to welcome back top scorer Radamel Falcao for the home game against struggling Lille. While Monaco is strengthening its grip on second place, Lille is scrapping against relegation in 19th spot. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--RUSSIA-KOKORIN INJURY

MOSCOW — Russia striker Alexander Kokorin is expected to miss the World Cup in his home country because of a serious knee injury. SENT: 350 words, photo.

SOC--WCUP-NORTH AMERICAN BID

NEW YORK — Chicago, the home of the U.S. Soccer Federation, Minneapolis and Arizona dropped out of the North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup because of what city officials said were burdensome financial demands by FIFA. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 920 words, photo.

SOC--NETHERLANDS SQUAD

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — New coach Ronald Koeman named five uncapped players in the Netherlands squad Friday for his first international in charge, signaling that he is going to shake up a team that failed to qualify for two consecutive major tournaments. SENT: 320 words.

TEN--INDIAN WELLS

INDIAN WELLS, California — Top-ranked Simona Halep and Venus Williams play semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday, while Juan Martin del Potro and Sam Querrey contest quarterfinals on the men's side. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Roger Federer won in straight sets on Thursday, extending his bid for a record sixth title in the desert. SENT: 750 words, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

PHOENIX — Karine Icher and Chella Choi took the lead into the second round of the LPGA Tour's Founders Cup. By John Nicholson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 0200 GMT.

SKI--WCUP-FINALS

ARE, Sweden — Fresh off its win at the Olympics, Switzerland aims for another gold medal in the team event at World Cup finals. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1800 GMT, photos

RGU--WALES-FRANCE

Center Mathieu Bastareaud will captain France against Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday after regular skipper Guilhem Guirado was ruled out because of a right knee injury. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 770 words, photos.

RGU--ITALY-SCOTLAND

ROME — Sergio Parisse has a pair of milestones in store when he leads Italy against Scotland in Six Nations rugby in Rome on Saturday. SENT: 740 words.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Hamilton-based Chiefs rallied from 21-7 down in the first half to beat South Africa's Bulls 41-28 in the only Super Rugby match on Friday. SENT: 280 words.

FBN--OBIT-TOM BENSON

NEW ORLEANS — Tom Benson, a successful auto dealer who brought the New Orleans Saints their only winning seasons, has died. Benson, who has also owned the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans since 2012, was 90. By Brett Martel. SENT: 800 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Rockets beat Clippers, clinch Southwest Division title. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Oshie scores 2 to help Capitals beat Islanders 7-3. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

— BBO--SPRING TRAINING RDP — Price pitches 4 scoreless innings in spring training debut. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.