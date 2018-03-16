Cooper Union says it will again offer students free tuition

NEW YORK (AP) — The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York City says it plans to reverse course and again make the college tuition-free for all undergraduates.

The Cooper Union's Board of Trustees approved a plan Wednesday that will aim to provide full tuition scholarships to all undergraduate students in 10 years. The New York Times reports the costs of the plan will be offset by unspecified cuts and fundraising.

Cooper Union President Laura Sparks says the college has plans to accelerate and slow down the timeline for the plan depending on economic developments.

Cooper Union originally opened in 1859 and was tuition-free until 2013. Tuition was $43,250 this academic year.

The college has 853 undergraduate students and admits 13 percent of applicants.

