AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this March 13, 2018 photo, delegates applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (N
In this March 13, 2018 photo, hospitality staff members have a light moment as they take souvenir pictures on Tiananmen Square during a plenary sessio
In this March 15, 2018 photo, National Museum of China is reflected on a glass of the main entrance of the Great Hall of the People guarded by a secur
In this March 13, 2018 photo, security officials stand guard after a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. Chinese P
In this March 12, 2018 photo, Nepalese rescuers work after a passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. A passenger p
In this March 10, 2018 photo, French President Emmanuel Macron returns after inspecting a joint military guard of honor during his ceremonial receptio
In this March 11, 2018 photo, Hiraku Misawa of Japan competes in the men's super-G, standing, at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Jeongseon, South Korea
In this March 13, 2018 photo, Ihor Reptyukh of Ukraine collapses after crossing the finish line in the Biathlon Standing Men's 12.5km event at the Alp
In this March 10, 2018 photo, an exile Tibetan Buddhist monk with his face painted in the colors of the Tibetan flag attends a gathering to mark the 5
In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018, photo, architect James Law poses during an interview at his OPod tube house in Hong Kong's industrial area of Kwun To
In this March 10, 2018 photo, a fireworks display from Alessi Fuochi Artificiali of Italy is launched from a barge during the 9th Philippine Internati
In this March 10, 2018 photo, a Japanese white-eye roosts on early blooming cherry blossom, called "Kanzakura" at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden
Chinese lawmakers abolished presidential term limits in a move that may allow Xi Jinping, already China's most powerful leader in more than a generation, to remain president for life, returning the nation to the one-man rule of the Mao and imperial eras.
The meetings of the National People's Congress largely take place behind closed doors in the Great Hall of the People. But the many hospitality workers are often seen outdoors in Tiananmen Square, taking photos and socializing.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a plane crashed while landing at a Nepal airport, killing 49 people and injuring 22 others on board.
French President Emmanuel Macron made a state visit to India, and athletes competed in the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Early blossoms are appearing on cherry trees in Tokyo, the sight that heralds spring in Japan and brings many tourists and sightseers.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
