Taiwan electricity rates to rise by 3% next month, but only for big users

80 percent of the public likely not to feel the hike

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/16 20:46

Pricing committee decides on a limited electricity rate hike. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Electricity rates will rise by 3 percent on April 1, but 80 percent of users are unlikely to notice it, the Central News Agency reported Friday.

Private consumers who use less than 500 kilowatt-hours and small businesses whose use falls below 1,500 kWh will not be subject to the rate hike, which means only 20 percent of users might be subject to the changes. A total of 10.5 million households and 740,000 small businesses will be spared, according to CNA.

A price review committee met Friday to discuss the rise, which was the maximum possible under the existing ceiling.

Extra profits for state utility Taiwan Power Company have to be spent on stabilizing electricity prices, thus reducing the impact on the public.

Friday’s decision amounted to the first rate change since April 2016, but the three most recent changes were all price cuts, with the most recent hike dating back to October 2013, CNA reported.

Fears of an impact of next month’s rise on the inflation rate should be minimal and only have an effect of 0.08 percent, reports said.
