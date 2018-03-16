Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 16, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;WSW;17;77%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;30;20;Partly sunny;31;22;NNW;7;43%;1%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with some sun;17;8;Sunshine, pleasant;20;8;WNW;20;54%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler with a shower;16;10;A passing shower;14;11;WSW;22;58%;100%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and cooler;5;-3;A snow shower;0;-4;E;41;58%;66%;1

Anchorage, United States;Showers of rain/snow;4;-1;Clouds and sun;4;1;S;6;90%;33%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Pleasant and warmer;23;12;Mainly cloudy;18;10;NW;16;57%;81%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;-1;-17;Clouds and sun;-2;-10;S;9;57%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;Mostly sunny;35;26;NE;14;64%;35%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;20;15;SSE;14;65%;44%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;A morning shower;22;16;E;17;73%;77%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Not as warm;25;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;NNW;21;45%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;38;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;E;10;72%;65%;11

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;30;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;SSE;9;70%;80%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny, nice;34;25;SSW;10;66%;27%;11

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;17;7;A shower in the p.m.;14;6;WNW;25;53%;58%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;10;0;Rain and drizzle;3;0;SSE;9;57%;66%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain ending;16;9;Rain, a thunderstorm;15;4;NNW;15;81%;88%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little snow, cold;2;-5;Mostly cloudy;-1;-6;ENE;21;36%;25%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;20;8;A t-storm in spots;20;9;ESE;10;63%;55%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;ESE;9;68%;73%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain tapering off;9;2;Cloudy and chilly;7;-3;N;16;74%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;12;0;A snow shower;2;-3;ENE;25;65%;71%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;9;Mostly cloudy, warm;20;7;ENE;11;66%;67%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with rain;9;4;Rain tapering off;9;-1;NE;13;75%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and beautiful;26;20;A strong t-storm;27;23;NE;14;71%;91%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;30;18;A t-storm around;31;19;NW;8;45%;72%;6

Busan, South Korea;Cooler;9;3;Clouds and sun;12;4;ENE;17;58%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;25;13;Sunny and delightful;27;14;ENE;12;30%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;21;14;Sunshine and warmer;25;15;SE;13;50%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;E;7;55%;30%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;34;26;Thunderstorms;31;25;SE;10;81%;76%;4

Chicago, United States;Sun and some clouds;3;1;Clouds breaking;6;-1;N;17;54%;9%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;9;77%;66%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Colder;-1;-6;A snow shower;-1;-5;ENE;37;49%;57%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;24;19;Mostly sunny;25;19;N;18;81%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;29;14;Partly sunny, warm;26;18;E;8;39%;70%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;25;NNE;11;79%;74%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;15;Sunny and nice;32;15;NNW;15;33%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Decreasing clouds;15;-1;Mostly sunny;18;1;W;11;32%;11%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Not as hot;31;22;An afternoon shower;35;22;SSE;10;44%;51%;8

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;34;23;Showers around;31;24;SW;8;67%;70%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;10;2;Colder;3;-2;ENE;41;68%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;20;5;Partly sunny;20;7;NNE;15;26%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;16;11;Periods of rain;15;14;WSW;37;77%;95%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;25;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;22;SE;20;84%;81%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;29;15;Some sun, pleasant;26;15;SE;15;57%;15%;11

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;E;10;60%;11%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-12;Partly sunny, chilly;-3;-8;W;15;65%;30%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;33;24;SE;17;66%;32%;11

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;25;19;Clouds and sun;23;19;E;21;73%;37%;9

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;29;22;Mild with some sun;29;22;NE;6;68%;26%;8

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;29;19;Partial sunshine;30;19;ESE;9;61%;18%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;27;10;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;NNE;15;38%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Mild with some sun;16;12;Partly sunny, warmer;21;14;SSW;16;57%;8%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;WSW;10;75%;76%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;32;21;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;N;14;49%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;28;13;Showers around;20;12;ENE;15;71%;70%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and beautiful;17;2;Mild with sunshine;19;4;NNE;8;21%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;Sunny;33;20;WNW;13;44%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;24;11;An afternoon shower;25;10;SSW;10;49%;55%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;39;21;Sunny and very warm;38;21;NNE;21;9%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;-1;-4;Snow tapering off;-3;-10;NE;19;61%;75%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Sun and some clouds;30;22;A shower in places;31;22;NE;14;54%;55%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy and very warm;35;24;Variable cloudiness;34;24;W;12;52%;34%;10

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, low humidity;31;24;Nice with sunshine;34;23;SSW;11;38%;25%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;34;24;E;4;71%;63%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;11;4;A t-storm in spots;12;4;NNW;10;76%;71%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;36;25;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;12;72%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;25;20;Rather cloudy;25;20;SSE;12;73%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;14;11;Periods of rain;13;9;NNE;12;75%;89%;2

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;13;0;A bit of snow;2;-1;ENE;33;66%;83%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower in the p.m.;16;9;Clearing, a shower;16;7;WNW;10;61%;50%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;NNW;13;70%;89%;11

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;11;4;Spotty showers;11;4;SW;16;60%;76%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;A t-storm around;31;27;NE;8;71%;55%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;29;23;Morning showers;30;23;ENE;9;78%;79%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;33;25;E;15;60%;48%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;26;18;Warmer with some sun;32;20;SSE;22;42%;50%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;11;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;S;8;21%;27%;11

Miami, United States;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;Sunshine and nice;26;18;S;13;57%;7%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy, cold;-3;-12;Partly sunny;-6;-13;NE;25;60%;4%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;Nice with some sun;31;26;E;18;63%;6%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and warmer;25;16;A strong t-storm;28;20;NNE;14;62%;91%;7

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;-3;-9;Partly sunny;-7;-14;WNW;13;52%;3%;4

Moscow, Russia;Colder;-8;-19;Mostly cloudy, cold;-8;-18;N;10;60%;6%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;34;26;Sunny and pleasant;33;26;NNE;11;49%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;23;16;A t-storm in spots;25;17;WNW;10;74%;91%;14

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;4;-2;Mostly sunny;8;-3;NNW;20;36%;0%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;21;9;Sunlit and beautiful;22;10;SE;10;53%;3%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;-1;-12;Sun and clouds;-2;-12;S;7;88%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler, morning rain;11;1;Sunny;13;3;NE;10;48%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Cold with sunshine;-3;-14;Mostly sunny, cold;-3;-13;NW;8;51%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy and colder;-3;-10;Mostly sunny;-7;-15;NW;25;52%;3%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;26;Spotty showers;30;26;ENE;10;78%;90%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;33;24;NNW;19;64%;37%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a shower;30;24;Partly sunny;30;23;NE;17;67%;23%;12

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;14;4;Spotty showers;8;1;ENE;9;85%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;25;16;Turning sunny;22;13;SSE;22;54%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;24;Sunshine and nice;34;24;SSE;9;59%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Considerable clouds;30;23;Overcast, showers;30;22;NNE;11;79%;97%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;33;20;A stray shower;33;21;ENE;8;38%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;5;-3;A snow shower;0;-8;ENE;17;58%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;13;-3;Becoming cloudy;13;2;WNW;9;51%;26%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;21;12;Downpours;20;12;SE;15;68%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Cool with rain;15;9;A shower in spots;16;12;SW;26;68%;90%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;23;A morning shower;31;24;E;10;64%;48%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;8;4;Rain and drizzle;8;5;SSE;19;82%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, cold;-2;-8;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-7;N;15;45%;3%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;12;72%;70%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mainly cloudy;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;NE;11;16%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;18;9;A t-storm, cooler;14;7;S;11;78%;75%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-11;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-8;W;10;51%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Showers;12;8;A passing shower;12;6;WNW;13;72%;61%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;29;16;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;ENE;14;55%;7%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;30;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;SE;16;64%;70%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;NNW;9;80%;30%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;25;8;Nice with some sun;24;9;ENE;7;33%;27%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;27;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;SW;8;43%;67%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;20;A shower or two;29;20;N;7;71%;61%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cool with rain;12;8;A touch of rain;12;6;N;7;72%;81%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;14;4;An afternoon shower;12;5;S;10;64%;55%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler with sunshine;13;0;Mostly cloudy;13;4;NW;7;41%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;10;8;Mostly cloudy;13;10;ESE;20;65%;9%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NE;18;69%;62%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;More clouds than sun;13;7;Some sun;21;10;S;18;54%;60%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;29;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;E;15;64%;45%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-10;Partly sunny, cold;-2;-9;W;8;62%;5%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy, not as warm;26;21;Warmer with sunshine;30;22;NNW;13;65%;6%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rather cloudy;22;17;Low clouds;22;18;E;17;74%;30%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy, cold;-4;-8;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-6;WNW;12;50%;13%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cool with sunshine;10;1;Sunshine and warmer;19;8;ENE;7;36%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;15;6;Clearing;14;3;ENE;11;64%;27%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;11;Cooler with clearing;17;6;WNW;15;28%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;NE;9;54%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Cloudy, downpours;17;14;A little p.m. rain;25;13;SE;10;57%;86%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A little p.m. rain;12;2;Sunny;11;5;SE;14;44%;7%;6

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;1;-4;Mostly sunny;2;-5;NNW;20;48%;5%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;34;22;Sunny and cooler;25;12;NW;21;53%;3%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;20;12;Cooler;16;10;WSW;26;62%;32%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing and milder;5;-12;Plenty of sunshine;6;-11;NNE;10;41%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;12;3;Sun and some clouds;11;4;ENE;7;61%;42%;3

Vienna, Austria;Rain tapering off;11;2;Cloudy and colder;4;-4;NNE;9;65%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, less humid;31;21;Mostly sunny;35;23;SSE;8;46%;13%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Quite cold;-4;-11;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-11;NE;20;32%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;0;-7;Mostly cloudy;-2;-9;ENE;25;55%;25%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;17;13;Clouds and sun;17;12;ESE;26;59%;6%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;36;21;Sunny and very warm;36;21;WSW;9;50%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. shower or two;15;4;Sunny intervals;13;1;ESE;6;52%;32%;4

_____

_____

