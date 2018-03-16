Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 16, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;A t-storm around;87;77;WSW;11;77%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;87;69;Partly sunny;89;71;NNW;4;43%;1%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with some sun;63;47;Sunshine, pleasant;68;46;WNW;12;54%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler with a shower;61;49;A passing shower;57;52;WSW;14;58%;100%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and cooler;42;26;A snow shower;32;24;E;26;58%;66%;1

Anchorage, United States;Showers of rain/snow;39;30;Clouds and sun;39;33;S;4;90%;33%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Pleasant and warmer;73;53;Mainly cloudy;65;50;NW;10;57%;81%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;30;2;Clouds and sun;29;14;S;6;57%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;Mostly sunny;94;78;NE;8;64%;35%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;68;54;Partly sunny;69;59;SSE;9;65%;44%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;72;62;A morning shower;71;60;E;11;73%;77%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Not as warm;78;53;Sunny and pleasant;73;51;NNW;13;45%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;100;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;E;6;72%;65%;11

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;86;67;A p.m. t-storm;83;67;SSE;6;70%;80%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;92;76;Mostly sunny, nice;93;78;SSW;6;66%;27%;11

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;62;45;A shower in the p.m.;58;42;WNW;15;53%;58%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;50;32;Rain and drizzle;37;32;SSE;6;57%;66%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain ending;60;47;Rain, a thunderstorm;59;39;NNW;9;81%;88%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little snow, cold;36;23;Mostly cloudy;31;21;ENE;13;36%;25%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;68;47;A t-storm in spots;68;47;ESE;6;63%;55%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;64;ESE;6;68%;73%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain tapering off;48;36;Cloudy and chilly;44;27;N;10;74%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;54;32;A snow shower;35;27;ENE;15;65%;71%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;63;49;Mostly cloudy, warm;68;45;ENE;7;66%;67%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with rain;48;39;Rain tapering off;48;30;NE;8;75%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and beautiful;78;68;A strong t-storm;80;74;NE;9;71%;91%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;86;65;A t-storm around;88;65;NW;5;45%;72%;6

Busan, South Korea;Cooler;49;37;Clouds and sun;53;40;ENE;11;58%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;78;55;Sunny and delightful;80;57;ENE;8;30%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;70;56;Sunshine and warmer;78;60;SE;8;50%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;84;66;Mostly sunny, nice;84;67;E;4;55%;30%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;93;79;Thunderstorms;87;78;SE;7;81%;76%;4

Chicago, United States;Sun and some clouds;38;34;Clouds breaking;44;30;N;11;54%;9%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;ENE;5;77%;66%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Colder;31;22;A snow shower;30;23;ENE;23;49%;57%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;76;66;Mostly sunny;76;67;N;11;81%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;85;58;Partly sunny, warm;79;64;E;5;39%;70%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;91;74;Cloudy, p.m. showers;90;76;NNE;7;79%;74%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;59;Sunny and nice;90;59;NNW;9;33%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Decreasing clouds;58;31;Mostly sunny;64;34;W;7;32%;11%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Not as hot;87;72;An afternoon shower;94;72;SSE;6;44%;51%;8

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;93;73;Showers around;88;75;SW;5;67%;70%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;50;36;Colder;38;29;ENE;26;68%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;67;40;Partly sunny;69;45;NNE;10;26%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;60;53;Periods of rain;60;57;WSW;23;77%;95%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;78;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;71;SE;12;84%;81%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;84;60;Some sun, pleasant;80;58;SE;9;57%;15%;11

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;83;67;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;E;6;60%;11%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, cold;24;10;Partly sunny, chilly;27;17;W;9;65%;30%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;77;Partly sunny;91;76;SE;10;66%;32%;11

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;77;66;Clouds and sun;74;66;E;13;73%;37%;9

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;85;72;Mild with some sun;85;72;NE;4;68%;26%;8

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;83;66;Partial sunshine;86;66;ESE;6;61%;18%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;80;50;Sunny and pleasant;80;52;NNE;9;38%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Mild with some sun;60;53;Partly sunny, warmer;69;58;SSW;10;57%;8%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;76;A t-storm or two;90;76;WSW;6;75%;76%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;90;69;Plenty of sunshine;90;71;N;9;49%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;82;56;Showers around;68;53;ENE;9;71%;70%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and beautiful;62;36;Mild with sunshine;67;40;NNE;5;21%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;90;67;Sunny;91;67;WNW;8;44%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;75;51;An afternoon shower;76;49;SSW;6;49%;55%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;102;69;Sunny and very warm;100;69;NNE;13;9%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;31;26;Snow tapering off;27;14;NE;12;61%;75%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Sun and some clouds;87;72;A shower in places;87;72;NE;9;54%;55%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy and very warm;96;75;Variable cloudiness;93;75;W;8;52%;34%;10

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, low humidity;87;75;Nice with sunshine;93;73;SSW;7;38%;25%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;75;A t-storm around;93;74;E;3;71%;63%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;51;39;A t-storm in spots;54;40;NNW;6;76%;71%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;97;78;A t-storm around;90;79;SW;7;72%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;77;69;Rather cloudy;76;68;SSE;7;73%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;58;52;Periods of rain;56;48;NNE;7;75%;89%;2

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;56;32;A bit of snow;36;30;ENE;21;66%;83%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower in the p.m.;61;49;Clearing, a shower;61;45;WNW;6;61%;50%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;NNW;8;70%;89%;11

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;52;40;Spotty showers;52;40;SW;10;60%;76%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;88;80;A t-storm around;88;81;NE;5;71%;55%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;83;74;Morning showers;86;74;ENE;6;78%;79%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A t-storm around;92;76;E;10;60%;48%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;79;64;Warmer with some sun;90;69;SSE;14;42%;50%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;81;52;Partly sunny, nice;81;55;S;5;21%;27%;11

Miami, United States;Sunny and pleasant;77;64;Sunshine and nice;80;65;S;8;57%;7%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy, cold;27;11;Partly sunny;21;9;NE;16;60%;4%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;88;79;Nice with some sun;88;79;E;11;63%;6%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and warmer;76;61;A strong t-storm;82;69;NNE;8;62%;91%;7

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;27;16;Partly sunny;20;7;WNW;8;52%;3%;4

Moscow, Russia;Colder;18;-2;Mostly cloudy, cold;17;0;N;6;60%;6%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;93;79;Sunny and pleasant;92;79;NNE;7;49%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;73;60;A t-storm in spots;78;62;WNW;6;74%;91%;14

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;39;28;Mostly sunny;46;26;NNW;12;36%;0%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;70;48;Sunlit and beautiful;71;50;SE;6;53%;3%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;30;10;Sun and clouds;28;11;S;4;88%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler, morning rain;52;35;Sunny;55;38;NE;6;48%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Cold with sunshine;26;7;Mostly sunny, cold;26;8;NW;5;51%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy and colder;26;14;Mostly sunny;19;6;NW;16;52%;3%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;86;78;Spotty showers;85;78;ENE;6;78%;90%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;92;76;Partly sunny;91;76;NNW;12;64%;37%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a shower;86;75;Partly sunny;86;74;NE;10;67%;23%;12

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;57;40;Spotty showers;46;35;ENE;6;85%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;77;61;Turning sunny;72;55;SSE;14;54%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;93;75;Sunshine and nice;93;76;SSE;6;59%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Considerable clouds;85;73;Overcast, showers;86;72;NNE;7;79%;97%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;91;69;A stray shower;91;69;ENE;5;38%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;41;26;A snow shower;32;18;ENE;10;58%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;55;26;Becoming cloudy;55;36;WNW;6;51%;26%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;70;54;Downpours;68;54;SE;9;68%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Cool with rain;58;48;A shower in spots;61;54;SW;16;68%;90%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;74;A morning shower;87;75;E;6;64%;48%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;46;40;Rain and drizzle;47;41;SSE;12;82%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, cold;29;17;Partly sunny, chilly;31;20;N;9;45%;3%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;ENE;7;72%;70%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mainly cloudy;80;65;Sunny and pleasant;86;60;NE;7;16%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;64;49;A t-storm, cooler;58;45;S;7;78%;75%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, cold;21;12;Partly sunny, cold;26;17;W;6;51%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Showers;54;46;A passing shower;54;43;WNW;8;72%;61%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;84;62;Partly sunny, nice;84;61;ENE;9;55%;7%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;86;74;An afternoon shower;84;74;SE;10;64%;70%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;66;Partly sunny, humid;78;65;NNW;6;80%;30%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;78;46;Nice with some sun;75;47;ENE;4;33%;27%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;81;48;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;SW;5;43%;67%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;68;A shower or two;83;68;N;4;71%;61%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cool with rain;54;46;A touch of rain;54;43;N;5;72%;81%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;57;39;An afternoon shower;54;42;S;6;64%;55%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler with sunshine;55;32;Mostly cloudy;55;39;NW;4;41%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;50;46;Mostly cloudy;55;50;ESE;12;65%;9%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;92;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;NE;11;69%;62%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;More clouds than sun;56;45;Some sun;70;49;S;11;54%;60%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;84;74;Mostly sunny, nice;84;74;E;9;64%;45%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, cold;27;14;Partly sunny, cold;29;15;W;5;62%;5%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy, not as warm;78;71;Warmer with sunshine;86;72;NNW;8;65%;6%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rather cloudy;71;63;Low clouds;72;65;E;11;74%;30%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy, cold;24;18;Partly sunny, cold;26;22;WNW;8;50%;13%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cool with sunshine;50;34;Sunshine and warmer;67;46;ENE;5;36%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;59;44;Clearing;58;38;ENE;7;64%;27%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;52;Cooler with clearing;63;44;WNW;9;28%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;70;53;Sunny and pleasant;71;56;NE;6;54%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Cloudy, downpours;63;57;A little p.m. rain;76;55;SE;6;57%;86%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A little p.m. rain;53;36;Sunny;52;42;SE;9;44%;7%;6

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;35;25;Mostly sunny;36;23;NNW;13;48%;5%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;94;71;Sunny and cooler;77;54;NW;13;53%;3%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;68;54;Cooler;61;51;WSW;16;62%;32%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing and milder;41;11;Plenty of sunshine;42;13;NNE;6;41%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;54;37;Sun and some clouds;52;39;ENE;4;61%;42%;3

Vienna, Austria;Rain tapering off;52;36;Cloudy and colder;39;24;NNE;6;65%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, less humid;87;70;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;5;46%;13%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Quite cold;25;12;Partly sunny, cold;26;12;NE;12;32%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;32;20;Mostly cloudy;28;15;ENE;16;55%;25%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;63;55;Clouds and sun;63;54;ESE;16;59%;6%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;96;70;Sunny and very warm;97;70;WSW;6;50%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. shower or two;59;39;Sunny intervals;55;34;ESE;4;52%;32%;4

