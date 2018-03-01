Taiwan’s Joanne Missingham finishes second at Senko Cup Go event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese-Australian Joanne Missingham (黑嘉嘉) ended second at the first edition of the Senko Cup World Go Women’s Championships in Tokyo Friday.

In the game, which lasted from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, Missingham ended up losing to China’s Yu Zhiying (於之瑩), but nevertheless still took home prize money of 3 million yen (NT$827,000). She said it was her first time in seven or eight years that she managed to reach the finals, the Central News Agency reported.

Missingham described Yu as a good friend and said that because they had been playing each other several times, they understood each other’s playing styles.

Comparing different styles, she said the pace at international competitions had grown faster, which made things harder for Japanese Go players, who were used to a slower rhythm.

Missingham, who has reached a Go ranking of 7 dan, was born in Australia 23 years ago and spent seven years living in Taiwan before immigrating with her family to San Diego, California.

In 2011, she gained attention by boycotting the Qiandeng Cup because male Go players were paid per game while female participants did not receive any money at all.