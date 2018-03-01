Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing retires ahead of 90th birthday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hong Kong’s wealthiest man, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), announced his retirement Friday at the age of 89 Friday.

One of Asia’s richest men and Hong Kong’s wealthiest for 20 years running, Li will reportedly leave the running of his business empire to his elder son, Victor Li Tzar-kuoi (李澤鉅).

His empire is based on CK Assets, formerly known as Cheung Kong Holdings, and CK Hutchison Holdings, formerly Hutchison Whampoa. It includes harbor management, real estate, telecom operations and retail, though it started with plastic flowers after he had to drop out of school following the death of his father. His best known company in Taiwan is pharmacy chain Watson’s.

The elder Li has been mentioned as the 23rd wealthiest person in the world with an estimated net worth of more than US$35 billion (NT$1 trillion), one of the reasons why he is sometimes known as “Superman” in Hong Kong. He will turn 90 in July.

In Asia, only Tencent Holdings chief Pony Ma and Alibaba founder Jack Ma are wealthier than Li, reports said.