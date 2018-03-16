East Timor parties form alliance for new elections

DILI, East Timor (AP) — Three political parties that brought down East Timor's minority government say they will campaign under one umbrella for new elections due in May.

The parties in the grouping, which calls itself the Alliance for Change and Progress, on Friday announced their official lists of candidates.

East Timor's parliament was dissolved in January after a minority government formed last year was unable to get its policy program and budget through parliament.

The alliance includes the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction party, led by former prime minister and independence hero Xanana Gusmao, and two smaller parties that won seats for the first time last year.

Fretilin and the Democrats, which made up the minority government, said they will campaign separately but could renew their coalition if they win enough votes.