Taiwan's 9 hour rainbow to be formally recognized by Guinness 

A Guinness World Record Ceremony Saturday will honor the 9 hour rainbow over Yangminshan that shattered previous records

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/16 16:32

The CCU scientists who recorded the 9 hour rainbow to receive overdue recognition. (Image from CCU)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Guinness World Records committee will hold a formal ceremony March 17 at the Chinese Culture University (CCU) to recognize Taiwan as the new record holder of the longest lasting rainbow in the world.  

The rainbow was recorded on Nov. 30, 2017 by Chou Kun-hsuan (周昆炫) and Liu Ching-huang (劉清煌), professors in the Department of Atmospheric Science at CCU, from the roof of the Dayi Building on the CCU campus.

According to Chou, the rainbow started at 6:57 a.m. and lasted until 3:55, or 8 hours and 58 minutes. This record shattered the previous record set in Wetherby in Yorkshire, UK on Mar. 14, 1994, which was recorded lasting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Members of the Guinness World Record committee, the Central Weather Bureau Chief, CCU professors and students, the Taipei City Tourism Bureau Director, and the Yangming Mountain National Park Service Director will attend the ceremony. 

This is the first time Taiwan has ever received a world record for natural science related phenomenon.
