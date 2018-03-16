Taiwan's Din Tai Fung coming to Seattle Mariner's Safeco Field

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's renown Din Tai Fung (鼎泰豐) restaurant will be pitching out wontons behind home plate at the the Seattle Mariner's Safeco Field once the 2018 Major League Baseball season gets swinging.

Safeco Field, the home of the Seattle Mariners announced on Thursday (March 15) that Taiwan-based Din Tai Fung will occupy the International Wok space behind home plate on the main level. The menu will include pork wontons, wonton soup, steam bao buns as well as a vegetarian option which will have bok choy, tofu, mushrooms and vermicelli noodles, according to MYNorthwest.

Also on the menu are garlic string beans, chicken fried rice, hot and sour soup and boba tea with tapioca pearls, reported MLB.com.

Unfortunately, the restaurants' signature Xiaolongbao Chinese soup dumplings will not be available at the Safeco Field branch, at least for now, possibly because of the potential for them to make a big mess for the novice eater.

Din Tai Fung has recently opened four branches in the Seattle area.

Opening day for the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field is slated for March 29.