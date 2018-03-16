Prison time for China anthem insults in new Hong Kong law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities are planning new legislation requiring students to be taught China's national anthem and punishing anyone who insults it with up to three years in prison.

The proposals released Friday also call for anyone who is present when the song, "March of The Volunteers," is played to "stand and deport themselves respectfully."

The semiautonomous Chinese city's government is required to introduce the legislation after Beijing last year enacted a new National Anthem Law and amended China's criminal code so that anyone disrespecting the anthem can be imprisoned.

Soccer fans have repeatedly booed the anthem at matches, underscoring tense relations between mainland China and Hong Kong, which has a separate legal system.

The proposals will be discussed on March 23 in Hong Kong's legislature.