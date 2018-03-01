  1. Home
  2. World

Tibet can exist with China like the European Union: Dalai Lama

Tibetan leader praises common interest over national interest

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/16 16:05

The Dalai Lama. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tibet can exist with China within a structure similar to the European Union, Tibetan leader in exile the Dalai Lama told a group based in the United States, the Reuters news agency reported.

The religious leader fled Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese communist rule and has resided in India since, though undertaking many travels overseas.

The Dalai Lama said he only wanted autonomy for his native region, and not complete independence.

In a video message to the U.S.-based International Campaign for Tibet for its 30th anniversary Friday, the Tibetan leader said he had always admired the European Union, as the common interest was more important than the national interest. With a concept similar to the EU, the Dalai Lama said he would be willing to remain within the People’s Republic of China, Reuters reported.

However, he also added that the Tibetan issue would never go away, not even after Chinese leader Xi Jinping had term limits abolished, eventually allowing him to continue in office indefinitely, reports said.
Dalai Lama
Tibet
European Union
Xi Jinping

RELATED ARTICLES

Xi could rule China for decades, says US Pacific commander
2018/03/16 00:10
After changing China's constitution, Xi calls for military loyalty to it
2018/03/13 15:47
China will not attack Taiwan: former deputy defense minister
2018/03/13 15:46
Chinese president could break customary approaches to Taiwan
2018/03/12 20:51
Chinese netizens compare Xi's rule to Qing Dynasty
2018/03/12 10:58