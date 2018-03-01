Tibet can exist with China like the European Union: Dalai Lama

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tibet can exist with China within a structure similar to the European Union, Tibetan leader in exile the Dalai Lama told a group based in the United States, the Reuters news agency reported.

The religious leader fled Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese communist rule and has resided in India since, though undertaking many travels overseas.

The Dalai Lama said he only wanted autonomy for his native region, and not complete independence.

In a video message to the U.S.-based International Campaign for Tibet for its 30th anniversary Friday, the Tibetan leader said he had always admired the European Union, as the common interest was more important than the national interest. With a concept similar to the EU, the Dalai Lama said he would be willing to remain within the People’s Republic of China, Reuters reported.

However, he also added that the Tibetan issue would never go away, not even after Chinese leader Xi Jinping had term limits abolished, eventually allowing him to continue in office indefinitely, reports said.