3 arrested for banned sex determination test in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian officials have arrested a doctor and two of his associates as they were about to carry out a banned sex determination test for a pregnant woman in a car in a secluded forest.

State health officials in a joint operation with police sent a decoy pregnant woman to the accused, who agreed to determine the sex of her fetus for 30,000 rupees ($460). Police arrested the three and seized an ultrasound machine from the car.

A state health official said Friday that the doctor is accused of conducting such tests since 2015.

India banned sex determination tests in 1994 to restore gender balance as parents prefer boys to girls. India has 940 girls born for every 1,000 boys.