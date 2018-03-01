Taiwan among many Asian investors potentially scammed by UK company  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is officially investigating an unregulated company backed by Asian investors, including Taiwanese investors.

The company, Financial.org, has investors from seven Asian countries: Taiwan, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and the UAE, according to CNA. The company also sponsors a British Formula One team, Williams Martini Racing.

According to a Reuters report, the company gave the investors an ultimatum. If the investors do not increase their minimum investment from US$3,000 to US$10,000 by March 31, Financial.org will take 20% of their money and close their accounts.

The notice of the investment increase was posted on a member’s only section of the website. According to screenshots sent by investors to Reuters, investors who tried to withdrawal their money have been unsuccessful.

The company, which claims to be an “educational platform” on its website, has not been authorized by the FCA to be involved in any financial transactions. Failure to acquire permission “before offering investment services is a criminal offense in Britain,” said Reuters.

The Williams F1 racing team has refused to comment on the matter.

Financial regulators in Indonesia warned investors to exercise great caution when investing with Financial.org last week. Supervisory committees in Malaysia and Singapore did the same last year.