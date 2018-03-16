Day care nanny caught on camera abusing 8-month old baby 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On March 13 a nanny working in a day care center in Taichung was caught on camera slapping and throwing an eight-month old baby on the floor.

The principle of the center noticed bruise marks on the baby's forehead and checked the surveillance footage. The footage shows the nanny manhandling the eight-month old, hitting the child on the back of her head, and throwing the child on the floor several times.

In the footage another colleague of the nanny is seen in the foreground but she does not try to stop the nanny from hitting the child.

When the principle saw the footage, both the nannies were immediately fired and parents were informed about the incident.

According to reports, the nanny said she was suffering from leg pain and under stress at that time. She said she behaved as she did to make the baby stop crying.

The principle identified as Ms. Wu said she fired both the nannies and showed the footage to the child's parents because to avoid any accusations of a cover-up. The video has since been uploaded on Facebook by friends of the parents.

"I'm sorry my supervision was not good enough. We are really serious about running this day care center and will gladly cooperate in any investigation," the nanny said.

The parents have since lodged a complaint with the local police and investigations are ongoing. The nanny will most likely face criminal charges for violence, reported Apple Daily.