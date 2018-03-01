President calls for more inventions to aid Taiwan’s transformation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Award-winning inventors should help Taiwan with its transformation as it faces the upgrading of its manufacturing sector, the transformation of its energy supply and an ageing population, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Friday.

The president was speaking at an event to laud the Taiwanese winners of the 13th International Inventor Prize.

Innovation and invention are the force that moves a society forward and that underline Taiwan’s competitiveness, the Central News Agency quoted Tsai as saying.

Last year, the government amended technology legislation precisely in order to encourage even more people to commit to innovation and inventions, the president said. Taiwan might be a small country, but it contains a strong potential for inventiveness and creativity, according to Tsai.

Each person who is serious about inventions should receive adequate support, no matter what his background is, she said.

The president described innovation as the basis for the sustainable development of a society and a nation, and urged the award-winning inventors in her audience to contribute to a revival of successful research and development, CNA reported.