Myanmar forces Burman culture on minorities, erases identity

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, the moon rises behind the Uppatasanti Pagoda in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Despite hopes that Aung San S
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, a large boat carrying Buddha images during the annual pagoda festival tours across the Inlay Lake, s
In this Nov. 8, 2017, photo, ethnic Karen school girls attend class at the headquarters of the 2nd Brigade of the Karen insurgents in the Taungoo area
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2013, file photo, ethnic Chin man Htang Ling Kaw, foreground, leaves the house of neighbor Laing Awi, background, at the Kyar
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2013, file photo, ethnic Chin women of Muun sub-tribe, one with a traditional tattooed face and others with thanaka, a distinc
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2013, file photo, an ethnic Chin women of Muun sub-tribe with traditional tattooed face smokes a pipe with tobacco in Kyar Do
TAUNGOO, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar's ethnic minorities say the central government continues to force its majority Burman culture on them through system in which education, repressive laws, religious proselytization, economic exploitation and often brutal force are used to wash away their identity.
The recent expulsion from the country of nearly 700,000 Muslim Rohingya can be seen as an extreme example of the drive by central authorities to expunge any perceived threat to their dominance and stamp a Burman imprint on vast areas where minorities live.
This campaign dashes hopes that the end of direct military rule and election of Aung San Suu Kyi's government would usher in a new era of relations with minority groups. On taking power in early 2016, Suu Kyi had declared that national reconciliation would be a high priority.