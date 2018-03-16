Myanmar forces Burman culture on minorities, erases identity

TAUNGOO, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar's ethnic minorities say the central government continues to force its majority Burman culture on them through system in which education, repressive laws, religious proselytization, economic exploitation and often brutal force are used to wash away their identity.

The recent expulsion from the country of nearly 700,000 Muslim Rohingya can be seen as an extreme example of the drive by central authorities to expunge any perceived threat to their dominance and stamp a Burman imprint on vast areas where minorities live.

This campaign dashes hopes that the end of direct military rule and election of Aung San Suu Kyi's government would usher in a new era of relations with minority groups. On taking power in early 2016, Suu Kyi had declared that national reconciliation would be a high priority.