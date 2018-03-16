Desperate to stop Trump, Flake eyes 2020 primary challenge

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Sen. Jeff Flake has a direct message for the Republicans of New Hampshire: Someone needs to stop Donald Trump. And the Arizona Republican may be the one to do it in the next presidential election — either as a Republican or an independent — if no one else does.

Flake addressed his political future on the eve of his first solo political appearance in New Hampshire, the state expected to host the nation's first presidential primary election in less than two years. The 55-year-old Republican will deliver a speech Friday morning entitled "Country Over Party," as part of the esteemed "Politics and Eggs" speaker series at Saint Anselm College.

Flake is among a very small group of Republican elected officials speaking out against the Trump presidency with increasing alarm.