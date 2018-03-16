|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|51
|17
|.750
|—
|x-Boston
|46
|22
|.676
|5
|Philadelphia
|37
|30
|.552
|13½
|New York
|24
|45
|.348
|27½
|Brooklyn
|21
|47
|.309
|30
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|39
|30
|.565
|—
|Miami
|36
|33
|.522
|3
|Charlotte
|30
|39
|.435
|9
|Orlando
|21
|48
|.304
|18
|Atlanta
|20
|49
|.290
|19
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|40
|29
|.580
|—
|Cleveland
|39
|29
|.574
|½
|Milwaukee
|36
|32
|.529
|3½
|Detroit
|30
|38
|.441
|9½
|Chicago
|24
|44
|.353
|15½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|54
|14
|.794
|—
|New Orleans
|39
|29
|.574
|15
|San Antonio
|39
|30
|.565
|15½
|Dallas
|22
|46
|.324
|32
|Memphis
|18
|50
|.265
|36
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|Oklahoma City
|41
|29
|.586
|2
|Minnesota
|40
|29
|.580
|2½
|Utah
|39
|30
|.565
|3½
|Denver
|38
|31
|.551
|4½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|52
|16
|.765
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|30
|.552
|14½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|37
|.456
|21
|Sacramento
|22
|47
|.319
|30½
|Phoenix
|19
|51
|.271
|34
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Wednesday's Games
Orlando 126, Milwaukee 117
Washington 125, Boston 124, 2OT
Sacramento 123, Miami 119, OT
Golden State 117, L.A. Lakers 106
|Thursday's Games
Toronto 106, Indiana 99
Charlotte 129, Atlanta 117
Philadelphia 118, New York 110
Chicago 111, Memphis 110
Houston 101, L.A. Clippers 96
San Antonio 98, New Orleans 93
Denver 120, Detroit 113
Utah 116, Phoenix 88
Portland 113, Cleveland 105
|Friday's Games
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Portland, 10 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City at Toronto, 1 p.m.
Boston at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.