National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/16 12:23
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 51 17 .750
x-Boston 46 22 .676 5
Philadelphia 37 30 .552 13½
New York 24 45 .348 27½
Brooklyn 21 47 .309 30
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 39 30 .565
Miami 36 33 .522 3
Charlotte 30 39 .435 9
Orlando 21 48 .304 18
Atlanta 20 49 .290 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 40 29 .580
Cleveland 39 29 .574 ½
Milwaukee 36 32 .529
Detroit 30 38 .441
Chicago 24 44 .353 15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 54 14 .794
New Orleans 39 29 .574 15
San Antonio 39 30 .565 15½
Dallas 22 46 .324 32
Memphis 18 50 .265 36
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 42 26 .618
Oklahoma City 41 29 .586 2
Minnesota 40 29 .580
Utah 39 30 .565
Denver 38 31 .551
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Golden State 52 16 .765
L.A. Clippers 37 30 .552 14½
L.A. Lakers 31 37 .456 21
Sacramento 22 47 .319 30½
Phoenix 19 51 .271 34

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 126, Milwaukee 117

Washington 125, Boston 124, 2OT

Sacramento 123, Miami 119, OT

Golden State 117, L.A. Lakers 106

Thursday's Games

Toronto 106, Indiana 99

Charlotte 129, Atlanta 117

Philadelphia 118, New York 110

Chicago 111, Memphis 110

Houston 101, L.A. Clippers 96

San Antonio 98, New Orleans 93

Denver 120, Detroit 113

Utah 116, Phoenix 88

Portland 113, Cleveland 105

Friday's Games

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Portland, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Boston at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.