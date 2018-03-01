New Porsche Taiwan venture unveiled 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Porsche Taiwan Ltd., a Porsche AG and Universal Motor Traders Ltd. (UMT) co-enterprise, formally opened on March 14 in Taipei.

The venture was announced Jan. 1, 2018 and March 14 marked the first official day of operations for Porsche Taiwan. Over 150 media, commercial partners, and clients attended the opening ceremony.



Ribbon cutting ceremony for the Porsche Taiwan Ltd. office. (Image from Porsche Facebook)

Taiwan consumers are demanding more Porsche vehicles than ever, having purchased 3,358 cars in 2017, an record annual high, according to Business Weekly. Their partner UMT has helped Porsche increase sales in Taiwan from a few hundred a year to thousands per year over the last decade, according to Porsche.

Porsche Taiwan will focus on providing improved, faster customer service to Taiwan customers. The company aims for no “jet lag” in response between the German automaker and clients.



Matthias Becker and Martin Limpert pose in front of the Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo.(Image from Porsche Facebook)

Porsche aims to bring their latest models of electric vehicles to Taiwan over the next few years, vehicles like the Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo which just last week announced a new model, said Porsche Taiwan chief executive officer Martin Limpert during the ceremony. Porsche has not yet decided how many charging stations to install in Taiwan or where to install them.

There are currently six Porsche offices around Taiwan, in Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, and Kaohsiung, and Porsche Taiwan said they are considering opening exhibition rooms in Kaohsiung, Tainan, and Hsinchu, according to 4Legend.