AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Colombia's FARC political party of former rebels withdrew from the upcoming presidential election after medical problems forced its candidate, ex-guerrilla commander Rodrigo Londono, to undergo coronary bypass surgery.
Indigenous groups in Ecuador protested against mining and oil drilling in the Amazon, while billionaire Sebastian Pinera was inaugurated for his second turn as Chile's president, having previously governed in 2010-2014.
In Venezuela, supporters of the late President Hugo Chavez marked the fifth anniversary of his death. Thousands of Brazilians massed in downtown Rio de Janeiro to mourn for city councilwoman Marielle Franco, who was shot to death by two unidentified attackers.
A violent storm pelted Mexico City with heavy rain and hail, flooding iconic Paseo de la Reforma and sending people scurrying for cover.
Thousands of Bolivians held a narrow strip of blue cloth stretching 120 miles (200 kilometers) to underline their land-locked country's demand for an outlet to the sea.
In Argentina, polo ponies neighed and splashed in a pond cooling off after a match. The Fenix first division soccer club in Uruguay was punished for its director kicking a hen after the team's supporters threw two chickens onto the field painted in white and green, the colors of the rival Racing team.
This photo gallery was curated by photographer Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.
