  1. Home
  2. World

Snow science: Crystal clues to climate change, watersheds

By MICHAEL HILL , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/16 12:17

In this March 9, 2018 image taken from video, Marco Tedesco head researcher of Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory observes snowfla

In this March 9, 2018 image taken from video, Patrick Alexander, a postdoctoral researcher at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory,

In this March 9, 2018 image taken from video, Marco Tedesco, left, and Patrick Alexander of Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, ta

In this circa 2009 photo provided by Marco Tedesco of Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, a snowflake is magnified though a micros

HIGHMOUNT, N.Y. (AP) — Researchers at Columbia University are visiting New York's Catskill Mountains this winter to study details about how snowflakes fall and how they evolve once they settle on the ground.

Head researcher Marco Tedesco says a higher-resolution picture can emerge once volunteer snowflake hunters follow his frosty footsteps next winter.

Ultimately, their data could be used to provide clues to the changing climate, validate the satellite models used for weather predictions, and more accurately predict how the snow that falls into New York's City's upstate watershed melts into streams and reservoirs that feed the faucets of some 9 million people.

Tedesco says snow in the Eastern U.S. has its own character. It tends to be moister than the powdery snow that falls in higher elevation in the West.