Alishan cherry blossom festival now open

Alishan cherry blossom festival kicked off on March 16

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/16 12:29

Alishan train. (Image by Facebook ground @alishan.fans)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The annual Alishan cherry blossom festival kicked off yesterday (March 16) with many trees already in bloom along Alishan Highway (Provincial Highway 18), especially the Yoshino cherry (吉野櫻) blossoms at the 54.4 kilometer mark, reported CNA. 

Lai Lung-hui (賴龍輝), director of the office's Alishan Work Station told CNA there are 30 varieties of cherries and nearly 3,000 trees in the park. However, due to low temperatures only 10 percent of the mountain's cherry trees have bloomed and he estimates that they will not fully bloom until late March. 

Longtime landscape photographer Huang Yuan-ming (黃源明) on his Facebook page Alishan Fans (漫步在雲端的阿里山) said that currently the best place to view cherry blossoms is at the 54.4 kilometer section of the Alishan Highway, where a private owner has planed Yoshino cherry trees. He said the optimal conditions for the cherry blossoms will remain in the area until March 18.


(Photo by Facebook page @alishan.fans)


(Photo by Facebook page @alishan.fans)


(Photo by Facebook page @alishan.fans)


(CNA image)


(CNA image)

 
