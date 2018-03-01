Tour de Taiwan 2018 concludes in Pingtung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tour de Taiwan wrapped up March 15 after the fifth and final race in Pingtung.

Japanese cyclist Yukiya Arashiro (新城幸) was the biggest overall winner of the race, snagging the individual championship as well as the yellow and blue t-shirt for Asian cyclists, representing the Japanese National team.

The Pingtung segment of the Tour de Taiwan is the final and the longest stretch of the race at 192.8 km (120 mi).

Arashiro placed 18th in the Pingtung round and sixth of the Asian competitors. He also wore the yellow jersey for three prior races for his excellent performance which contributed to his overall win.



Taiwanese cyclist Feng Chun-kai receives 720 Award. (Image from Chinese Taipei Cycling Association)

The top three winners of the Pingtung stretch were Luca Pacioni for Willa Triestina, Lucas Sebastien Haedo for United Healthcare, and Remond Kreder for Team Tokyo.

Arashiro said that he is very excited for his win, according to CNA. He has not been awarded a yellow jersey since the Tour de Limousin in 2012 and expressed gratitude to his teammates for making the achievement possible for him.

The cyclist continued on to give thanks to Taiwan for providing great support during the 311 earthquake in Japan.

Although no Taiwanese cyclists finished in the top of the races, the Taiwanese cyclist Feng Chun-kai (馮俊凱), for the Bahrain- Merida team, placed 49th in the Pingtung round and was awarded the “720 Golden Competitor” Award (720金將.戰), reported CNA.