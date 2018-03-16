Bulls hand Grizzlies 19th straight loss on Blakeney's FTs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Antonio Blakeney made two of three free throws with 1.8 seconds left to give the Chicago Bulls a 111-110 victory over Memphis on Thursday night, the Grizzlies' 19th straight loss.

On the game's final play, Memphis got the ball to Marc Gasol for a baseline fadeaway that was long. JaMychal Green tipped it in but after the horn, although it appeared to be basket interference anyway.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 20 points while playing only three quarters, while Bobby Portis scored 17. Denzel Valentine had 15 points, going 5 of 7 from outside the arc.

Tyreke Evans had 25 points and nine assists for Memphis, while Gasol added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jarell Martin scored 15 points and Green finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Chicago led 78-75 entering the fourth, when the teams opened the final frame on a 3-point shooting flurry. The Grizzlies were 3 of 5 during the first five minutes of the quarter, while the Bulls were 5 of 6, including Cameron Payne and Valentine each hitting a pair.

Memphis trailed 100-93 near the midway point of the quarter, but the Grizzlies clicked off an 8-1 run to tie the game at 101. The teams traded leads at that point until Blakeney, the rookie from LSU, was fouled by Evans on a 3-pointer with less than 2 seconds remaining.

He made the first to tie it and then the third to finish with 10 points.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Rookie F Lauri Markkanen missed his second straight game with lower back spasms. .The Bulls' first basket was a 3-pointer from Robin Lopez, his fourth of the season. .The Bulls have allowed 22 of their past 23 opponents to reach 100 points. The other scored 99. .Swept the season series over Memphis for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign. . Have double-digit steals in six straight games. .The Bulls had 63 bench points, a season high for Chicago and the seventh straight game where Bulls' bench outscored the opponent's reserves.

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks, who scored his career-high 29 points against Chicago on March 7, finished with 15 points. . Are now 0-9 against the Central Division. . The longest losing streak for the Grizzlies franchise was 23 games from Feb. 16-April 2, 1996, when the team was in Vancouver.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Grizzlies: Finish a three-game homestand on Saturday against Denver.

___

