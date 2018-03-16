New weather front brings fresh snow to Taiwan's Yushan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a moist weather front arrived in Taiwan yesterday (March 15), the mercury on Yushan dropped to minus 1 degrees Celsius and the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported snow falling on the mountain by late afternoon.

Though temperatures were not particularly cold in low-lying areas of Taiwan, the moist air from the weather front and the minus 1 degrees temperature led to ideal conditions for snow to start falling on Yushan by 4:50 p.m.

CWB forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜) was quoted as saying in a CNA report that it is actually not that unusual for snow to fall on Yushan in March, and there have been records of snow on the mountain in April and even as late as May.



Snow on Taiwan's Yushan. (CWB image)

Today, the CWB predicts seasonal northeasterly winds will bring cooler temperatures in northern Taiwan, with highs in the northern part of the country ranging between 23 - 25 degrees Celsius and dipping down to 16 to 17 degrees at night. On Saturday (March 17), a northeast monsoon will arrive and drop the mercury during the day in northern Taiwan down to 17 degrees Celsius, but by Sunday temperatures will rise again.

Next Wednesday (March 21), another cold surge is expected to arrive from the north, causing another major change in the weather. Temperatures by next Saturday (March 24) are expected to drop down to 12 to 14 degrees in Taipei City, therefore, the public is advised to not put away their winter clothes just yet.