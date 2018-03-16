Fallen bridge: As victims are found officials seek answers

Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, Ma
A brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials s
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters work on a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge that collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursd
A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighter takes pictures after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International Universit
this March 10, 2018 photo shows an early morning view of the main span of the a pedestrian bridge that is being positioned to connect the City of Swee
This March 10, 2018 photo shows an early morning view of the main span of the a pedestrian bridge that is being positioned to connect the City of Swee
A brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials s
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in the Miami a
MIAMI (AP) — As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.
Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Dave Downey said Thursday night that his crew is using high-tech listening devices, trained sniffing dogs and search cameras in a race to find anyone still alive in the rubble.
Officials said four people were found dead and at least nine others were injured and taken to local hospitals.
The $14.2 million pedestrian bridge was supposed to open in 2019 as a safe way for students to cross the busy road. It linked the community of Sweetwater with the campus of Florida International University.