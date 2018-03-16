No final decision by U.S. president on Taiwan Travel Act

Washington, March 15 (CNA) U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to decide on whether to veto or sign into law the Taiwan Travel Act, which promotes meetings and visits between high-ranking American and Taiwanese government officials, a White House spokesperson said Thursday.



"The final decision hasn't been made, we'll keep you guys posted," Sarah Sanders said during a press briefing, in response to a question on how the president will deal with the bill as the March 16 deadline approaches.



The bill was presented to Trump on March 5, after clearing the House of Representatives on Jan. 9 and the Senate on Feb. 28, according to U.S. congressional records.



Based on U.S. legislative rules, it will become law as soon as it is signed by the president, and even if he does not sign, it will automatically become law after 10 days excluding Sundays.



Only if Trump vetoes the bill will it be struck down, but the chances of that happening are slim given that it was passed unanimously by both the Senate and the House.



(By Rita Cheng and Y.F. Low)

