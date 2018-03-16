|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|70
|48
|18
|4
|100
|257
|198
|Boston
|69
|44
|17
|8
|96
|232
|179
|Toronto
|71
|42
|22
|7
|91
|239
|204
|Washington
|70
|40
|23
|7
|87
|216
|205
|Pittsburgh
|72
|41
|26
|5
|87
|237
|218
|Columbus
|71
|38
|28
|5
|81
|198
|198
|Philadelphia
|71
|35
|25
|11
|81
|208
|210
|New Jersey
|70
|36
|26
|8
|80
|212
|211
|Florida
|68
|35
|26
|7
|77
|208
|212
|Carolina
|70
|30
|29
|11
|71
|188
|218
|N.Y. Rangers
|71
|32
|32
|7
|71
|205
|227
|N.Y. Islanders
|70
|30
|30
|10
|70
|225
|252
|Montreal
|71
|26
|33
|12
|64
|182
|226
|Detroit
|69
|26
|32
|11
|63
|180
|211
|Ottawa
|69
|25
|33
|11
|61
|193
|240
|Buffalo
|70
|22
|36
|12
|56
|167
|229
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|69
|45
|14
|10
|100
|225
|174
|Vegas
|70
|45
|20
|5
|95
|238
|195
|Winnipeg
|70
|41
|19
|10
|92
|230
|185
|Minnesota
|70
|39
|24
|7
|85
|217
|203
|San Jose
|70
|38
|23
|9
|85
|207
|192
|Dallas
|71
|38
|26
|7
|83
|205
|190
|Colorado
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|220
|203
|Los Angeles
|70
|38
|26
|6
|82
|203
|177
|Anaheim
|71
|35
|24
|12
|82
|198
|193
|Calgary
|71
|35
|26
|10
|80
|198
|206
|St. Louis
|69
|37
|27
|5
|79
|191
|182
|Chicago
|70
|30
|32
|8
|68
|199
|207
|Edmonton
|70
|30
|35
|5
|65
|196
|226
|Vancouver
|71
|25
|37
|9
|59
|183
|231
|Arizona
|69
|23
|35
|11
|57
|167
|222
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 6, Dallas 5, SO
N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
San Jose 4, Edmonton 3, OT
New Jersey 8, Vegas 3
Anaheim 3, Vancouver 0
|Thursday's Games
Washington 7, N.Y. Islanders 3
Columbus 5, Philadelphia 3
Toronto 5, Buffalo 2
Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 3
Florida 3, Boston 0
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Florida, 2 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 9 p.m.