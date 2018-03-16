All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 70 48 18 4 100 257 198 25-7-2 23-11-2 15-6-2 Boston 68 44 16 8 96 232 176 25-7-4 19-9-4 14-4-2 Toronto 71 42 22 7 91 239 204 24-8-2 18-14-5 12-6-3 Washington 70 40 23 7 87 216 205 24-9-2 16-14-5 12-6-3 Pittsburgh 71 40 26 5 85 232 215 26-8-1 14-18-4 15-6-1 Columbus 71 38 28 5 81 198 198 23-11-2 15-17-3 13-10-3 Philadelphia 71 35 25 11 81 208 210 17-13-6 18-12-5 9-7-5 New Jersey 70 36 26 8 80 212 211 18-14-3 18-12-5 12-9-1 Florida 67 34 26 7 75 205 212 21-10-3 13-16-4 11-6-2 Carolina 70 30 29 11 71 188 218 16-13-6 14-16-5 8-9-5 N.Y. Rangers 71 32 32 7 71 205 227 20-13-4 12-19-3 9-8-3 N.Y. Islanders 70 30 30 10 70 225 252 16-13-4 14-17-6 10-10-2 Montreal 70 26 32 12 64 179 221 17-10-8 9-22-4 10-7-5 Detroit 69 26 32 11 63 180 211 13-14-8 13-18-3 6-13-4 Ottawa 69 25 33 11 61 193 240 14-14-6 11-19-5 8-11-4 Buffalo 70 22 36 12 56 167 229 10-20-5 12-16-7 10-8-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 69 45 14 10 100 225 174 25-7-4 20-7-6 16-4-2 Vegas 70 45 20 5 95 238 195 24-8-2 21-12-3 16-3-2 Winnipeg 70 41 19 10 92 230 185 24-7-2 17-12-8 11-8-2 Minnesota 70 39 24 7 85 217 203 24-6-6 15-18-1 11-11-0 San Jose 70 38 23 9 85 207 192 21-11-3 17-12-6 17-4-3 Dallas 71 38 26 7 83 205 190 24-10-3 14-16-4 11-12-0 Colorado 69 37 24 8 82 220 203 24-8-2 13-16-6 9-9-3 Los Angeles 70 38 26 6 82 203 177 18-13-3 20-13-3 11-10-4 Anaheim 71 35 24 12 82 198 193 20-10-5 15-14-7 11-6-7 Calgary 71 35 26 10 80 198 206 15-16-4 20-10-6 10-7-3 St. Louis 69 37 27 5 79 191 182 20-14-0 17-13-5 9-9-3 Chicago 70 30 32 8 68 199 207 17-15-3 13-17-5 7-9-2 Edmonton 70 30 35 5 65 196 226 16-17-3 14-18-2 13-9-1 Vancouver 71 25 37 9 59 183 231 12-17-6 13-20-3 6-15-1 Arizona 69 23 35 11 57 167 222 14-18-4 9-17-7 7-10-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Dallas 5, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

San Jose 4, Edmonton 3, OT

New Jersey 8, Vegas 3

Anaheim 3, Vancouver 0

Thursday's Games

Washington 7, N.Y. Islanders 3

Columbus 5, Philadelphia 3

Toronto 5, Buffalo 2

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 9 p.m.