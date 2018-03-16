Southeast Asian leaders gather for first Australia summit

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders will be gathering for their first summit in Australia as the regional neighbors look for closer economic and security links.

The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, rarely meet outside their 10 member nations. The weekend summit in Australia has caught the attention of protesters upset with human rights abuses in Southeast Asia.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been criticized for welcoming some of the leaders to his hometown, including Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who have been singled out by protesters.

Hun Sen, who is Cambodia's long-serving leader who had a court dissolve the main opposition party last year, has threatened to hunt down and beat anyone who demonstrates against him in Sydney.