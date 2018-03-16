The Latest: Donald Trump Jr. and wife: Going separate ways

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the divorce filing by Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump (all times local):

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, say in a joint statement issued after an uncontested New York divorce filing they've decided to go their separate ways.

The couple said Thursday they "will always have tremendous respect for each other" and their families.

The Trumps are both 40 years old and were married in 2005. They say their five children will remain their top priority.

The statement came hours after Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

The 2007 birth of the couple's first child made Donald Trump Sr. a grandfather a decade before he became president.

The divorce announcement comes as Trump Jr. remains a focus of the special counsel's investigation into Trump ties to Russia.

Last month, Vanessa Trump opened a letter to her husband containing an unidentified white powder and was briefly hospitalized as a precaution, but the substance turned out to be nonhazardous. A Massachusetts man later was charged with sending the threatening letter.