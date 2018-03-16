AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, March 16

thru 18, Indian Wells, California — tennis, ATP-WTA, BNP Paribas Open.

thru 18, Orlando, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational.

thru 18, Are, Sweden — Alpine skiing, men's and women's World Cup Finals.

thru 18, Phoenix — golf, US LPGA Tour, Founders Cup.

Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, T20 tri-series.

thru 18, Birmingham, England — badminton, All England Championships.

thru 18, Oslo-Holmenkollen, Norway — biathlon, World Cup.

thru 18, Montreal — speedskating, short track world championships.

thru 18, Falun, Sweden — cross-country skiing, World Cup.

Hamilton, New Zealand — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Bulls.

SATURDAY, March 17

Rome — rugby, Six Nations, Italy vs. Scotland.

London — rugby, Six Nations, England vs. Ireland.

Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Six Nations, Wales vs. France.

Milan, Italy — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Milan-San Remo.

Sebring, Florida — auto racing, Twelve Hours of Sebring.

thru 18, Minsk, Belarus — speedskating, World Cup Final.

thru 18, Vikersund, Norway — ski jumping, men's World Cup.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Highlanders vs. Crusaders, ACT vs. Sharks, Stormers vs. Blues, Lions vs. Sunwolves, Jaguares vs. Queensland.

New York — boxing, Jose Ramirez vs. Amir Imam for vacant WBC super lightweight title; Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Mehdi Amar for vacant WBC interim light heavyweight title.

SUNDAY, March 18

Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, T20 tri-series final.

Doha, Qatar — motorcycling, Qatar MotoGP.

Sydney — rugby, Super Rugby: New South Wales vs. Melbourne.

Kobe, Japan — boxing, Ryuya Yamanaka vs. Moises Calleros for Yamanaka's WBO strawweight title.

MONDAY, March 19

thru 25, Milan, Italy — figure skating, world championships.

thru 25, Spain — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Volta of Catalunya.

TUESDAY, March 20

No new major events.

WEDNESDAY, March 21

thru April 1, Miami — tennis, ATP-WTA, Miami Open.

thru 25, Austin, Texas — golf, WGC, Match Play.

THURSDAY, March 22

thru 26, Auckland, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 1st test.

thru 26, Cape Town, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Australia, 3rd test.

thru 25, Carlsbad, California — golf, US LPGA Tour, Kia Classic.

Various sites — football, friendlies: Slovakia vs. United Arab Emirates, China vs. Wales, Denmark vs. Panama.

thru 25, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic — golf, US PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

thru 25, Tyumen, Russia — biathlon, World Cup.

FRIDAY, March 23

Various sites — football, friendlies: Uruguay vs. Czech Republic, Norway vs. Australia, Hungary vs. Kazakhstan, Turkey vs. Ireland, Greece vs. Switzerland, Serbia vs. Morocco, Scotland vs. Costa Rica, Netherlands vs. England, France vs. Colombia, Finland vs. Macedonia, Portugal vs. Egypt, Germany vs. Spain, Austria vs. Slovenia, Italy vs. Argentina, Poland vs. Nigeria, Peru vs. Croatia, Iceland vs. Mexico.

Belgium — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Harelbeke.

thru 25, Planica, Slovenia — ski jumping, men's World Cup.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Bulls, Melbourne vs. Sharks.

SATURDAY, March 24

Various sites — football, friendlies: Japan vs. Mali, Northern Ireland vs. South Korea, Georgia vs. Lithuania, Sweden vs. Chile.

Valencia, Spain — athletics, IAAF, world half marathon championships.

thru 25, Oberstdorf, Germany — ski jumping, women's World Cup.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. Chiefs, Hurricanes vs. Highlanders, Stormers vs. Queensland, Jaguares vs. Lions.

SUNDAY, March 25

Melbourne, Australia — auto racing, F1, Australian GP.

Belgium — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Gent-Wevelgem.