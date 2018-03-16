  1. Home
Thursday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/16 07:36
Baltimore 010 000 000—1 5 1
St. Louis 000 000 000—0 3 1

Gausman, Gonzalez (6), Yacabonis (7), Scott (8), Long (9), and Joseph, Sisco; Flaherty, Gant (6), Cecil (9), and Molina, Pena. W_Gausman 2-1. L_Flaherty 0-1. Sv_Long. HRs_Schoop.

___

Detroit 000 000 010—1 3 0
Atlanta 302 002 01x—8 8 0

Fiers, Stumpf (5), Jimenez (6), Barbato (7), Saupold (8), and McCann, Norris; Foltynewicz, Vizcaino (6), Minter (9), Winkler (10), Ravin (11), and Flowers, Brantly. W_Foltynewicz 2-0. L_Fiers 2-3. HRs_Santana, Acuna, Moore.

___

Houston 300 040 005—12 17 1
Washington 000 000 003—3 5 1

Keuchel, Rondon (6), Smith (7), McHugh (8), Boshers (9), Dorris (9), and Stassi; Milone, Gott (3), Solis (4), Adams (5), Grace (5), Doolittle (7), Kintzler (8), Guillon (9), Romero (9), and Wieters, Severino. W_Keuchel 1-0. L_Milone 0-1.

___

Minnesota 030 001 130—8 10 0
Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1 5 3

Gibson, Kinley (6), Pressly (7), Reed (9), and Garver, Astudillo; Eovaldi, Romo (5), Andriese (6), Banda (8), and Sucre, Carrillo. W_Gibson 1-1. L_Eovaldi 1-1.

___

Pittsburgh 201 002 000—5 6 1
New York Yankees 103 400 01x—9 5 0

Musgrove, McKinney (3), Rivero (4), Keselica (4), Crick (5), Siegrist (7), Neverauskas (8), and Cervelli; Gray, Warren (4), Kahnle (4), Betances (6), Shreve (7), Heller (8), and Sanchez, Diaz. W_Gray 1-0. L_McKinney 0-1. Sv_Heller. HRs_Cervelli, Osuna; Sanchez, Austin.

___

Toronto 000 040 100—5 7 2
Boston 122 110 00x—7 10 0

Borucki, Santos (3), Dermody (4), Cruz (5), Girodo (7), McGuire (8), and McGuire, Cantwell; Price, Elias (5), Kelley (5), Kelly (6), Smith (7), Cuevas (8), Layne (9), and Vazquez, Butler. W_Price 1-0. L_Borucki 0-1. Sv_Layne. HRs_Vazquez.

___

Miami 003 000 031—7 11 2
New York Mets 000 000 015—6 7 2

Peters, Guerrero (3), Diaz (4), Despaigne (10), Wimmers (13), Rucinski (13), and Telis, Holaday; Harvey, Familia (6), Blevins (7), Ramos (8), Purke (9), and Plawecki, Nido. W_Peters 1-0. L_Harvey 1-2.

___

Arizona 001 000 002—3 7 0
Chicago Cubs 020 000 000—2 5 0

Ray, Feliz (6), Chafin (7), Boxberger (8), Bastardo (9), and Avila, Murphy; Hendricks, Ryan (10), Perakslis (12), and Caratini, Solis. W_Boxberger 1-0. L_Perakslis 0-1. Sv_Bastardo. HRs_Flores, Walker; Heyward.

___

Cincinnati 105 001 120—10 13 0
Cleveland 000 003 030—6 11 1

Mahle, Brice (6), Weiss (7), Perez (8), Peralta (9), and Mesoraco; Marshall, Goody (3), Eubank (3), Olson (4), Beliveau (5), Claiborne (6), Hill (7), Speer (9), and Gomes, Haase. W_Mahle 1-0. L_Marshall 1-2. HRs_Kivlehan; Lindor, Haase.

___

Kansas City 620 003 003—14 19 0
Los Angeles Dodgers 301 000 004—8 12 0

Hammel, Flynn (5), Broadway (7), Sparkman (8), McCarthy (9), and Gallagher, Dini; Hill, Ramos (1), Jansen (3), Fields (4), Cingrani (5), Liberatore (6), Jankowski (7), Spitzbarth (9), and Grandal, Farmer. W_Hammel 2-0. L_Hill 0-1. HRs_O'Hearn (2), Schwindel (2), Dini; Seager, Grandal, Rios.

___

Milwaukee 000 001 004—5 7 2
Texas 310 010 001—6 13 1

Suter, Brady (5), Knebel (6), Albers (7), Hoover (8), Frieri (9), and Bandy, Houle; Fister, Kela (6), Claudio (7), Leclerc (8), Martin (9), and Chirinos, Centeno. W_Martin 1-0. L_Frieri 2-1. HRs_Sogard, Houle; Mazara, Rua.

___

Los Angeles Angels (ss) 001 411 003—10 14 2
Colorado 200 501 000—8 12 1

Heaney, Middleton (4), Bard (5), Wood (7), Krol (8), Mahle (9), and Maldonado, Briceno; Anderson, Broyles (4), Davis (6), Dunn (7), Howard (8), Almonte (9), and Iannetta, Murphy, Bemboom. W_Krol 1-0. L_Almonte 1-2. Sv_Mahle. HRs_Trout, Cozart, Baldoquin, Marte, Maldonado; LeMahieu, Dahl.

