Thursday's Major League Linescore

|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
Gausman, Gonzalez (6), Yacabonis (7), Scott (8), Long (9), and Joseph, Sisco; Flaherty, Gant (6), Cecil (9), and Molina, Pena. W_Gausman 2-1. L_Flaherty 0-1. Sv_Long. HRs_Schoop.
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|010—1
|3
|0
|Atlanta
|302
|002
|01x—8
|8
|0
Fiers, Stumpf (5), Jimenez (6), Barbato (7), Saupold (8), and McCann, Norris; Foltynewicz, Vizcaino (6), Minter (9), Winkler (10), Ravin (11), and Flowers, Brantly. W_Foltynewicz 2-0. L_Fiers 2-3. HRs_Santana, Acuna, Moore.
___
|Houston
|300
|040
|005—12
|17
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|003—3
|5
|1
Keuchel, Rondon (6), Smith (7), McHugh (8), Boshers (9), Dorris (9), and Stassi; Milone, Gott (3), Solis (4), Adams (5), Grace (5), Doolittle (7), Kintzler (8), Guillon (9), Romero (9), and Wieters, Severino. W_Keuchel 1-0. L_Milone 0-1.
___
|Minnesota
|030
|001
|130—8
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|3
Gibson, Kinley (6), Pressly (7), Reed (9), and Garver, Astudillo; Eovaldi, Romo (5), Andriese (6), Banda (8), and Sucre, Carrillo. W_Gibson 1-1. L_Eovaldi 1-1.
___
|Pittsburgh
|201
|002
|000—5
|6
|1
|New York Yankees
|103
|400
|01x—9
|5
|0
Musgrove, McKinney (3), Rivero (4), Keselica (4), Crick (5), Siegrist (7), Neverauskas (8), and Cervelli; Gray, Warren (4), Kahnle (4), Betances (6), Shreve (7), Heller (8), and Sanchez, Diaz. W_Gray 1-0. L_McKinney 0-1. Sv_Heller. HRs_Cervelli, Osuna; Sanchez, Austin.
___
|Toronto
|000
|040
|100—5
|7
|2
|Boston
|122
|110
|00x—7
|10
|0
Borucki, Santos (3), Dermody (4), Cruz (5), Girodo (7), McGuire (8), and McGuire, Cantwell; Price, Elias (5), Kelley (5), Kelly (6), Smith (7), Cuevas (8), Layne (9), and Vazquez, Butler. W_Price 1-0. L_Borucki 0-1. Sv_Layne. HRs_Vazquez.
___
|Miami
|003
|000
|031—7
|11
|2
|New York Mets
|000
|000
|015—6
|7
|2
Peters, Guerrero (3), Diaz (4), Despaigne (10), Wimmers (13), Rucinski (13), and Telis, Holaday; Harvey, Familia (6), Blevins (7), Ramos (8), Purke (9), and Plawecki, Nido. W_Peters 1-0. L_Harvey 1-2.
___
|Arizona
|001
|000
|002—3
|7
|0
|Chicago Cubs
|020
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
Ray, Feliz (6), Chafin (7), Boxberger (8), Bastardo (9), and Avila, Murphy; Hendricks, Ryan (10), Perakslis (12), and Caratini, Solis. W_Boxberger 1-0. L_Perakslis 0-0. Sv_Bastardo. HRs_Flores, Walker; Heyward.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|004—5
|7
|2
|Texas
|310
|010
|001—6
|13
|1
Suter, Brady (5), Knebel (6), Albers (7), Hoover (8), Frieri (9), and Bandy, Houle; Fister, Kela (6), Claudio (7), Leclerc (8), Martin (9), and Chirinos, Centeno. W_Martin 1-0. L_Frieri 2-1. HRs_Sogard, Houle; Mazara, Rua.
___