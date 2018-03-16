  1. Home
Thursday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
2018/03/16
Baltimore 010 000 000—1 5 1
St. Louis 000 000 000—0 3 1

Gausman, Gonzalez (6), Yacabonis (7), Scott (8), Long (9), and Joseph, Sisco; Flaherty, Gant (6), Cecil (9), and Molina, Pena. W_Gausman 2-1. L_Flaherty 0-1. Sv_Long. HRs_Schoop.

___

Detroit 000 000 010—1 3 0
Atlanta 302 002 01x—8 8 0

Fiers, Stumpf (5), Jimenez (6), Barbato (7), Saupold (8), and McCann, Norris; Foltynewicz, Vizcaino (6), Minter (9), Winkler (10), Ravin (11), and Flowers, Brantly. W_Foltynewicz 2-0. L_Fiers 2-3. HRs_Santana, Acuna, Moore.

___

Houston 300 040 005—12 17 1
Washington 000 000 003—3 5 1

Keuchel, Rondon (6), Smith (7), McHugh (8), Boshers (9), Dorris (9), and Stassi; Milone, Gott (3), Solis (4), Adams (5), Grace (5), Doolittle (7), Kintzler (8), Guillon (9), Romero (9), and Wieters, Severino. W_Keuchel 1-0. L_Milone 0-1.

___

Minnesota 030 001 130—8 10 0
Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1 5 3

Gibson, Kinley (6), Pressly (7), Reed (9), and Garver, Astudillo; Eovaldi, Romo (5), Andriese (6), Banda (8), and Sucre, Carrillo. W_Gibson 1-1. L_Eovaldi 1-1.

___

Pittsburgh 201 002 000—5 6 1
New York Yankees 103 400 01x—9 5 0

Musgrove, McKinney (3), Rivero (4), Keselica (4), Crick (5), Siegrist (7), Neverauskas (8), and Cervelli; Gray, Warren (4), Kahnle (4), Betances (6), Shreve (7), Heller (8), and Sanchez, Diaz. W_Gray 1-0. L_McKinney 0-1. Sv_Heller. HRs_Cervelli, Osuna; Sanchez, Austin.

___

Toronto 000 040 100—5 7 2
Boston 122 110 00x—7 10 0

Borucki, Santos (3), Dermody (4), Cruz (5), Girodo (7), McGuire (8), and McGuire, Cantwell; Price, Elias (5), Kelley (5), Kelly (6), Smith (7), Cuevas (8), Layne (9), and Vazquez, Butler. W_Price 1-0. L_Borucki 0-1. Sv_Layne. HRs_Vazquez.

___

Miami 003 000 031—7 11 2
New York Mets 000 000 015—6 7 2

Peters, Guerrero (3), Diaz (4), Despaigne (10), Wimmers (13), Rucinski (13), and Telis, Holaday; Harvey, Familia (6), Blevins (7), Ramos (8), Purke (9), and Plawecki, Nido. W_Peters 1-0. L_Harvey 1-2.

___

Arizona 001 000 002—3 7 0
Chicago Cubs 020 000 000—2 5 0

Ray, Feliz (6), Chafin (7), Boxberger (8), Bastardo (9), and Avila, Murphy; Hendricks, Ryan (10), Perakslis (12), and Caratini, Solis. W_Boxberger 1-0. L_Perakslis 0-1. Sv_Bastardo. HRs_Flores, Walker; Heyward.

___