2 Bilbao security guards hurt in attack by Marseille fans

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Two security guards received minor injuries after being attacked by Marseille fans during the second leg of the Europa League last-16 match at Athletic Bilbao Thursday, Spanish police said.

The police also said three supporters of the French team had been detained.

Marseille won the game 2-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals 5-2 on aggregate.

There was also trouble at Bilbao in the previous round against Spartak Moscow when a police officer died after clashes involving both sets of fans outside the stadium.