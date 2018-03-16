2 Bilbao security guards hurt in attack by Marseille fans

Marseille's Lucas Ocampos, on the pitch, celebrates scoring his team second goal during their Europa League round of 16, 2nd leg, match between Athlet
BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Two security guards received minor injuries after being attacked by Marseille fans during the second leg of the Europa League last-16 match at Athletic Bilbao Thursday, Spanish police said.
The police also said three supporters of the French team had been detained.
Marseille won the game 2-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals 5-2 on aggregate.
There was also trouble at Bilbao in the previous round against Spartak Moscow when a police officer died after clashes involving both sets of fans outside the stadium.