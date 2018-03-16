Conductor Levine, ousted after sex abuse inquiry, sues Met

NEW YORK (AP) — Conductor James Levine (luh-VYNE') has sued the Metropolitan Opera over a sexual-misconduct investigation that sank his storied career.

His lawsuit was filed Thursday and says the renowned opera company conducted a one-sided inquiry into baseless allegations to tarnish him and then fired him Monday without so much as a phone call.

The New York City lawsuit accuses the Met of breach of contract and defamation. It seeks at least $5.8 million in damages.

Met spokespeople haven't responded to a request for comment.

The Met suspended Levine and began an investigation in December after accounts in the New York Post and The New York Times aired allegations of sexual misconduct against three boys decades ago.

Levine said the claims were unfounded. He hasn't been charged with any crime.