Dollar General and Alexion jump while Mattel, Unilever fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Dollar General Corp., up $4.24 to $93.44
The discount retailer gave a strong yearly profit forecast.
Mattel Inc., down 34 cents to $13.84
Toys R Us, a key seller of Mattel's toys, moved to liquidate its U.S. operations.
Connecticut Water Service Inc., up $5.11 to $57.68
The parent company of San Jose Water agreed to buy the utility for $750 million in stock.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $4.15 to $126.83
The company said a treatment for a rare blood disorder worked in a late-stage clinical study.
Unilever PLC, down $1.10 to $52.24
The consumer products company said it will leave the U.K., making the Netherlands its sole headquarters.
3D Systems Corp., up 71 cents to $12.86
The 3D printer maker had a better fourth quarter than analysts expected.
Consolidated Edison Inc., up 61 cents to $76.58
Utility companies and other big dividend payers moved higher as bond yields slipped again.
J. Jill Inc., down $2.63 to $4.82
The women's clothing retailer gave weak first-quarter profit and sales forecasts and said CEO Paula Bennett will retire.