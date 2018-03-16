US Chamber of Commerce warns Trump against China tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — America's largest business lobby is warning President Donald Trump against slapping big tariffs on Chinese imports. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is sounding the alarm as the White House weighs whether to punish China for forcing U.S. companies to hand technology to Chinese companies.

"Simply put, tariffs are damaging taxes on American consumers," U.S. Chamber President Thomas Donohue says in a statement. Citing reports that the administration is considering tariffs worth $30 billion a year, Donohue notes that such a tax on Chinese imports would wipe out much of the windfall American families are getting from December's tax cuts.

Donohue also warns that sanctions against China "could lead to a destructive trade war." The administration last August launched an investigation into Chinese policies that coerce U.S. companies into transferring technology.