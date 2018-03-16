The Latest: GOP watches vote count in Pa. House race

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the special congressional election in Pennsylvania (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Republican Party officials say they're watching final vote-counting in a tightly contested House race in Pennsylvania before deciding whether to seek a recount or sue over perceived election irregularities.

Michael Stoll, executive director of the Pennsylvania GOP, says the process of counting every vote needs to unfold.

The four counties in the Pittsburgh-area district have through Tuesday to tabulate several hundred provisional, overseas and military ballots.

Democrat Conor Lamb holds a 627-vote lead over Republican Rick Saccone. The Associated Press has not called the race. Lamb has declared victory, but Saccone has not conceded.

___

1 a.m.

With the Democrat in a special House race in Pennsylvania hanging on to a slender lead, Republicans are exploring a recount and even a lawsuit to dispute what they fear will be an upset victory for the Democratic Party in a Republican-strong district.

Democrat Conor Lamb held onto to 627-vote lead over Republican Rick Saccone after absentee ballots were counted Wednesday.

The four counties in the Pittsburgh-area district reported they had about 375 uncounted provisional, military and overseas ballots. They have seven days to count the provisional ballots, and the deadline to receive military and overseas ballots is Tuesday

With the margin so close, supporters of either candidate can ask for a recount. The Associated Press has not called the race. Lamb has declared victory, but Saccone has not conceded.