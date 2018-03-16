  1. Home
Thursday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/16 03:41
Baltimore 010 000 000—1 5 1
St. Louis 000 000 000—0 3 1

Gausman, Gonzalez (6), Yacabonis (7), Scott (8), Long (9), and Joseph, Sisco; Flaherty, Gant (6), Cecil (9), and Molina, Pena. W_Gausman 2-1. L_Flaherty 0-1. Sv_Long. HRs_Schoop.

___

Detroit 000 000 010—1 3 0
Atlanta 302 002 01x—8 8 0

Fiers, Stumpf (5), Jimenez (6), Barbato (7), Saupold (8), and McCann, Norris; Foltynewicz, Vizcaino (6), Minter (9), Winkler (10), Ravin (11), and Flowers, Brantly. W_Foltynewicz 2-0. L_Fiers 2-3. HRs_Santana, Acuna, Moore.

___

Minnesota 030 001 130—8 10 0
Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1 5 3

Gibson, Kinley (6), Pressly (7), Reed (9), and Garver, Astudillo; Eovaldi, Romo (5), Andriese (6), Banda (8), and Sucre, Carrillo. W_Gibson 1-1. L_Eovaldi 1-1.

___