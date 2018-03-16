Neil Young feels urgency to release archival material

At 72, Neil Young feels a sense of urgency.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member has a new film "Paradox," written and directed by actress and girlfriend Daryl Hannah, coming out on Netflix next week. He's releasing a movie soundtrack on the same day and next month he's digging into his vast archives to put out a 1973 concert recorded in Los Angeles.

He also continues to move ahead with his vision to make his online musical archives the definitive repository of everything — previously released or otherwise — that he's ever recorded.

Young tells The Associated Press on Thursday that "I like to get it out there so I'm alive to see how people like it."

Young calls "Paradox" a "playful and loving" film.